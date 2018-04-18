AB InBev Namibia launches the Eagle Lager made from local Mahangu

The Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development officially launched Eagle Lager, Namibia’s first authentic Mahangu brew in Okahandja on 20 April.

Eagle lager is a first of its kind local brew that is produced from the freshest locally harvested Mahangu and is expected to penetrate the local markets with expediency. Operating just outside Okahandja, ABInBev Namibia is the youngest African member of the international conglomerate Anheuser-Busch which bought out SAB Millers and opened its doors in Namibia in 2014.

This beer brand stems from the company’s commitment to brew the highest quality beer and improving the livelihoods of the Namibian farmers, retailers, entrepreneurs and communities at large. AB InBev Namibia’s ideal of ‘Bringing people together for a Better World’ looks at the holistic welfare of the communities in which the company operates.

Under the ‘Smart Agriculture,’ initiative, local farmers are taught how to apply improved farming practices which increase their yield per square metre. AB InBev Namibia then offers a guaranteed market for these farmers who provide the brewer with locally grown Mahangu thereby generating income and revenue for the local farmers and their communities.

“Our programmes and partnerships are helping farmers build on their skills, enabling them to increase their income and uplift their families, and the wider community. Our aspiration is to help transform today’s subsistence farmers into viable commercial operators and we are already doing this in a number of African countries,” said Renaud Beauchamp, the Country Director for AB InBev Namibia.

The provision of Mahangu to the brewery, from which Eagle Lager is birthed, provides resources that help to redress the income disparity among citizens and drives the local economy.

AB InBev noted that it takes into consideration the entire value chain for opportunities to reduce costs, limit environmental impacts and improve economic stability among suppliers and communities.

The company has consequently also launched their 2025 Sustainability Goals which are designed to positively impact communities around the world and to deliver measurable results in areas of Smart Agriculture, Circular Packaging, Climate Action and Water Stewardship.

Through the launch of this product, the ministry expects to improve the economy by creating job opportunities for many, value addition to natural resources and increased revenue generation.

“I am aware that, Namibians (especially in the northern regions) grow a lot of Mahangu, which is used for household consumption and very little is commercialised. Now that, an opportunity has risen, we expect even subsistence farmers to commercialise Mahangu and make it a key ingredient of the local beer. This will not only benefit AB InBev or Eagle Lager, but also the individual farmers and their families (at the grass roots),” the Minister, Tjekero Tweya said in a speech delivered on his behalf.