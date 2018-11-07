Let’s talk about ‘SET’ baby

Pleasurologist, Zama Mkhize will share her expansive and intricate knowledge on the world of sexuality and sensuality between couples, with her Sex Ed Talk (Set) with Pure Romance, on 19 November at 19:00 at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC)

Tickets for the event are available at the FNCC for N$50 in advance and N$60 at the door.

Zama seeks to address the daily challenges faced by couples in the bedroom by offering medically tested solutions in the form of products.

This is her second SET of 2018 and she will be touching on the four pillars crucial to an exciting and long-lasting relationship, love, communication, finance and sex.

She is empowering the mature woman, man, partner or spouse by presenting ways in which couples can excite themselves and their mates.

The evening will also involve an interactive presentation, a raffle with Pure Romance prizes up for grabs and an open question and answer session.

Zama promises that SET will be a scintillating evening and will have sensual enlightenment.