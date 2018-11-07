UNAM graduates to showcase their art

The 2018 University of Namibia (UNAM) Visual Arts Graduates Exhibition will officially open on 15 November at 18:00 at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) and the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).

Twenty-one graduates for both the degree and diploma programmes will exhibit their work across the two venues.

The graduates are majoring in various fields such as Art for Advertising Ceramic Studies, Creative Expression, Fashion Studies, Textiles Studies and Visual Culture.

The exhibition will reflect the outcome, dedication and creative products by the students throughout the academic year.

The NAGN and FNCC have worked closely together with the students and lecturers in an effort to create a vibrant and diverse exhibition that in habits the foyer, upper and main galleries at the NAGN as well as the exhibition space at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre.

The graduates of 2018 are Hambeleni Abed, Patricia Britz, Shaleen Claasen, Wilmarie Greyling, Muningando Hoveka, Risto Iita, Onesmus Joseph, Peralia Kangwe, Tuaovisiua Katuuo, Jearl Krohn, Aunne Lungameni, Alina Mateke, Freddy Mazila, Gabriela de Oliveira Lohe, Haindere Paskalius, Ruusa Ndinelago Petrus, Miliam Sakarias, Anna Shalihu, Renate Shikongo, Simeon Shilongo and Erngrada Tsamase.