Health Ministry officials complete training conducted by the African Leadership Institute

Posted by | Nov 13, 2018 |

A group of 17 leaders from the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MOHSS) recently completed their training at the African Leadership Institute (ALI).

Chrisna von Gericke, Marketing and Training Director of ALI expressd how proud they are of the students who always give positive feedback about how the training transformed their personal and work lives, especially in the area of emotional intelligence, commitment, priorities and planning.

“At the ALI we inspire and enable leaders to lead powerful transformation. We equip and develop leaders in all spheres of society to be able to lead where they are,” added von Gericke.

Investment Consultant, Jakuaterua Mahua of FNB Okahandja said that with a medical job comes great responsibility, adding that it is not an easy task to be charged with protecting the health and well-being of citizens as well as preserving an unfettered and supportive environment in which to practice medicine.

Caption: Front row (Left to Right) Ms. Olivia Philemon, Mr. Nahason Katjangua, Ms. Lucinda Sylvanus, Ms. Anna Shangheta. BACK ROW: (Left to right) Ms. Emilia Tobias, Ms. Martha Kashani, Mr. Albanus Nangolo, Ms. Milka Musuuo, Mr. Andreneku Fransisco, Ms. Edla Maiseuaani, Dr. Joseph Mukerenge, Mr. Thimotheus Kanguatuago, Ms. Else Vehonga Kauuova, Jakuaterua Mahua from FNB Okahandja, Ms. Barbara Kahiha, and Ms. Kachana Sikanda.

 

