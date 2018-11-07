42nd African Regional Intellectual Property Administrative Council meet set for Windhoek

Nineteen members countries of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) will be in Windhoek from 19 to 23 November for the 42nd Administrative Council meeting.

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) will host the meeting, which will deliberate and discuss the administrative aspects including the proposed budget and programme for ARIPO activities for 2019.

ARIPO is an inter-governmental organization that facilitates cooperation among member states in intellectual property matters, with the objective of pooling financial and human resources, and seeking technological advancement for economic, social, technological, scientific and industrial development.

BIPA Intellectual Property Executive, Ainna Kaundu, in a statement said the discourse around intellectual property within Africa is gaining momentum, therefore a meeting of this magnitude, especially amid a time of economic hardship, is crucial.

“The meeting will allow delegates to discuss how to maximize on research, development and innovations to drive economic activities through the use of intellectual property rights,” she added.

Furthermore Kaundu said the meeting will look at recommendations from the subsidiary committees and recommend amendments to the various ARIPO treaties.

Meanwhile ARIPO cooperative partners which include the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and Organization Africaine de la Propriete Intellectuelle (OAPI) are also expected to participate at the event, she added.