Brave Warriors pair doubtful for AFCON qualifier clash against Guinea Bissau

NFA – Brave Warriors midfielder Wangu Gome is out of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group K Qualifier against Guinea Bissau on Saturday while Deon Hotto is a doubt.

This was revealed by Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti on Sunday as preparations for the curcial Group K match gains momentum.

Mannetti said Gome will be kept out by a knee injury that has been hard to rein in.

“Wangu will not be available for this game vs Bissau, due to a persistent knee injury that has troubled him in recent months. The medical teams have worked really hard to ensure he plays but now it’s not looking good,” said Mannetti.

Gome’s injury kept him out of action this weekend for this South African first division side Umoya FC.

Mannetti will have his work further cut out as he also have to sweat on the fitness of Bidvest Wits midfielder Deon Hotto.

“Deon also picked up a hamstring injury and we will assess him this week at training and make a decision during the week. He was replaced half way through the game.”

Hotto was replaced in his side’s 2-1defeat at home against his former club Blomfontein Celtic on Saturday in Johannesburg.

Hotto came off the bench in Mozambique last month to score the winner in the Brave Warriors 2-1 win and also came off the bench as Namibia beat the same side 1-0 in Windhoek.

Tickets for the Saturday 17 November clash are selling for N$50 on Computicket outlets and at Football House.

Namibia and Guinea Bissau are on top of Group K on seven points each with Zambia and Mozambique on four points each.

The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019.