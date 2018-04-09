Farm Lichtenstein to host adrenaline filled pack for 2nd round of Enduro

Farm Lichtenstein will host one of the toughest races on 14 April and this time around the organisers will replace the fast and flowing tracks of Witvlei Enduro with slow and technical riding for the round 2 for the Namibian Enduro.

According to the organisers, in 2017 Henner Rusch was in unstoppable form in the Open class as he romped to victory over Marcel Henle, beating the youngster by 20 minutes. Rusch started behind Henle,and the experience of him shone through putting the youngster under pressure right from the start of the race.

With the mistakes that are bound to happen, the youngster found himself on the ground in lap 1and Rusch manged to scamper away for the victory.

In addition, Corne Visser brought his Sherco home for a fine 3rd place with Heiko Stranghohner and Gernot Bahr rounding out the top 5. Rusch will once again be very difficult to beat this year but Henle has put in a lot of work in the season to improve his technical riding. Time will tell who comes out on top over the weekend.

According to the club, the Master Bikes class was won by Joem Greiter in last year with David Brown and Frank Ahlreib finishing in 2nd and 3rd places respectively. But the return of Ingo Waldschmidt will put the cats among the pigeons in 2018. However , Greiter has an excellent chance of beating Waldschmidt,as the more technical terrain of Lichtenstein is suitable for Greiter’s riding style

Last year the Support bikes was won by Jurgen Gladis, storming to an 18 minute over Micheal van der Hoven and Wayne Schablisnki. The possibility of the rain this year will make things very difficult for riders.

Support Bikes share a lot of tracks with the open class, so the riders fitness and determination will be tested to the limit. And with a lot of new faces in this class of 2018 Lichtenstein will be a rude awakening for the unprepared.

Teddy Kausch last year put in an excellent performance to win with the Rookies Class ahead of Keanu Webber and Robin Mumford

With all the three riders either having moved to the Support class for 2018 or left the sport,a winner will be crowned in this year, though predictions are difficult but the rider with the best fitness will stand out for the rest of the field.