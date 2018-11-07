Bank Windhoek’s drive continues to keep the blood banks pumping

By Natasha Jacha.

Bank Windhoek recently received another Gold award as the best Corporate Clinic in the country for the sixth consecutive year at the Namibia Blood Transfusion Services (NAMBTS) Annual General Meeting (AGM) .

The Bank’s Wellness Consultant, Marjolize Scholtz, was acknowledged as the Top Clinic contact, also for the sixth year running.

According to the NAMBTS the bank received the awards due to its advocacy for blood donations.

On a yearly basis, the bank continuously encourages its employees and customers to see the lasting impact they have on their own lives and those around them by donating blood

Scholtz, thanked the organisation for the recognition and was quick to point out that the Bank will continue to drive the awareness of blood donations in the country. “We still aim to save 1000 lives this year at our upcoming Windhoek clinics,” she said.

At the Bank’s third round of blood donation clinics hosted in Windhoek last month, a total of 92 Bank Windhoek employees and customers donated blood to bring the overall number to 244 thus far. As a result, these donations can potentially save 732 lives which is a positive step to address the country’s dire need for donated blood. At present, less than one percent of Namibians donate blood. If this number increases to two percent, then the blood supply will be enough for the country.

A recent NAMBTS report indicated that on average most donors donate once or twice a year and if this is increased to six times, NAMBTS would have no blood shortages. On a monthly basis, Namibia requires more than 2000 units of blood.

Meanwhile, the next Bank Windhoek blood donation clinics are scheduled to take place in early at the bank’s main and property finance branches in Windhoek.

Caption: Bank Windhoek’s Wellness Consultant, Marjolize Scholtz, pictured at NAMBTS’ awards ceremony.