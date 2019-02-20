More funding for reproductive health, and non-communicable diseases required – minister

The country’s disease burden is gradually transitioning from communicable to non-communicable diseases (NCD) and this trend is reflected in the shares of health expenditure, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services

The findings reveal that there is limited support by donors for reproductive health and NCDs, the ‘s Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula said at a launch of the results of 2015/16 and 2016/17 Health Accounts for Namibia last week.

“This calls for more government funding. I am aware of the recently launched Strategic Plan on NCD, and I can only urge all of us to do our part to implement it,” he added.

Shangula said while it is important for the country to secure additional financing for health to achieve its goals and sustain its health response, it is equally important to ensure that the resources are managed efficiently and effectively.

“Improvements in efficiency and effectiveness can be achieved by reducing wastage of resources, eliminating bottlenecks and streamlining service delivery processes,” he added.

According to Shangula the results of this exercise provides the government with a basis of making informed decisions about resource allocations in the future.

Meanwhile he said the health ministry needs to evaluate available options along with the options of additional financing sources to pave the path for improved sustainable healthcare in the country.