Johannes and Sack new Fabupharm Swakop Master champions, eye final tournament in December to take the series

Conrad Johannes and Jan-Eric Sack are the new Men’s champion in the Fabupharm Swakop Master beach volleyball tournament played early in November. Around 100 players entered the tournament competing in 35 teams in four categories.

This was the second-last tournament in the Timeout Beach Series. The final tournament is the Bank Windhoek Beach Bash, to be played on 22 December 2018 at Langstrand.

Johannes and Sack faced formidable opponents in the finals in the team of Salomo and Nangolo Lyetuyene. The two competing teams had to play three sets to determine the champion team.

“The men’s final proved to be a great spectacle of beach volleyball skills and tactics from both teams and it took 3 sets to separate them with Conrad and Jan-Eric winning the tight match 2:1, 21:13, 15:21 & 15:12 to take the title of Fabupharm Swakop Master 2018 Men’s Champions,” said tournament director, James Verrinder of the Timeout Beach Volleyball Academy.

Third in the Men’s category were Klaus Striewe and Leander Schatz.

The champion team in the Mixed 4-a-side category was Smooth Operators with Med Lemon taking silver.

The 2-a-side Social category, by far the most popular, saw 14 teams, split into three groups, fighting it out. In Group A Tobias Mwatutelo and David Esilon dominated, taking them to the quarter finals.

In Group B, Mark Brinkmann and Heiko von Ludwiger showed their experience and comfortably made it to the quarter finals.

In Group C, Tuafeni Ntinda and Labban Festus won all their games, also advancing to the quarter finals.

All the four quarter finals were very exciting matches with Brinkmann and von Ludwiger, Mwatutelo and Esilon, Ntinda and Festus, and Hendrik Kotze and Rufus Shawana advancing to the semi-finals.

Having won their respective semi-finals, Mwatutelo and Esilon faced Ntinda and Festus in a spectacular final duel. In this tight match, it also took three sets before the latter team became the 2-a-side Social champions.

The Youth Boys category saw three teams playing in a round robin format, winner takes all. All the three boys teams also participated in the Social 2-a-side category and played 7 matches over the weekend. André Utz and Max Bock emerged as champions.

Official Results:

Social 2-a-side: 1st Tuafeni Ntinda & Labban Festus, 2nd Tobias Mwatutelo & David Esilon, 3rd Hendrik Kotze & Rufus Shawana;

Men’s 2-a-side: 1st Conrad Johannes & Jan-Eric Sack, 2nd Salomo & Fillipus Nangolo Lyetuyene, 3rd Klaus Striewe & Leander Schatz;

Social 2-a-side: 1st André Utz & Max Bock, 2nd Daniel van Wyk & Ian Hooks, 3rd Rico Steinfurth & Kevin;

Mixed 4-a-side: 1st Smooth Operators, 2nd Med Lemon, 3rd Intercity Beach Blockers B

Verrinder expressed his deep appreciation to Fabupharm for having sponsored this tournament since 2015.