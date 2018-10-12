New business model for rural broadband based on affordable satellite service platform

Namibia is one of the countries in southern Africa that will benefit from the availability of new multiple high-speed broadband services based on the IntelSatOne Flex for Enterprise platform which combines IntelSat satellite coverage with a cloud-based management system. The broadband services will be made available by South African satellite communications provider, Q-KON.

Using the Flex platform will enable Q-KON to deploy rapidly high quality broadband across a wide footprint in Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Q-KON stated that by pairing the improved throughput delivered by Intelsat’s globalized network with smaller, more capable hardware, network operators are able to expand their networks cost-efficiently and profitably beyond urban areas and trunk roads. As a result, small businesses, schools, farmers, and lodges in rural areas can receive affordable high-speed broadband to support and grow their businesses and social programmes.

Intelsat and Q-KON will partner on marketing the new services while Q-KON will work with small regional and wireless ISPs and field partners for the installation and support of end-user equipment. Q-KON said IntelsatOne Flex for Enterprise enables them to improve the efficiency and robustness of their network and to offer customized services. It will enable satellite-based network expansion in aeras previously uneconomical to serve.

“Over the past 18 months, we have evaluated multiple satellite operators and potential technology providers, and we are very pleased with the collaboration with Intelsat,” said Dr. Dawie de Wet, Q-KON’s Chief Executive. “Intelsat truly understood the challenges we were facing in expanding our network and delivered HTS throughput via a service that allows us to tailor our offerings to meet the different requirements of our users. Through this agreement, Q-KON will leverage the advantages of the IntelsatOne Flex platform to define and structure services that solve challenges for customers across multiple verticals.”

“Broadband connectivity is spreading rapidly, but it is not spreading equally, as the economics have kept it out of reach in many parts of Africa,” said Brian Jakins, Intelsat’s regional vice president, Africa. “The technology to deliver services must be paired with new business models if telecom companies and network operators are to reach remote areas where broadband connectivity can empower economic growth. Intelsat is strongly committed to supporting Africa’s economies with better connectivity, and this collaboration with Q-KON will show how network operators can close the business case and expand enterprise operations, rural banking services and government programmes to unserved areas and bridge the digital divide.”