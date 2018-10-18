Etunda Farm Primary School gets boost from Helmsman Group

By Natasha Jacha

The Helmsman Group of companies this week handed over 200 desks and 200 chairs to the Founding Father Dr. Sam Nujoma on behalf of the Etunda Farm Primary School at donation event held at the new 5-star Marigold Hotel, in Windhoek.

According to the Helmsman’s Public Relations Officer, Valerie Aron, the purpose of the event was to show the company’s commitment towards the educational sector across the country.

Director of Helmsman, Stina Wu said the donations to the school is only the first step towards intensifying the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the company, which also intends to donate between 500 and 800 sets of desks to other local schools in a year’s time.

“I sincerely admire and thank the leaders and people for creating a mutually beneficial business environment for investors. We always believe that successful companies should regard social responsibility as their own responsibility, and the Helmsman Group has been pursing the concept of “rewarding the society and repaying the society” and has long been committed to various charitable activities to eliminate poverty and improve for Namibia,” she said.

The Founding President Dr Sam Nujoma on occasion of the handover extended his appreciation to the Executive Chairperson at Helmsman Group, Stina Wu and her team for the donation.

“These chairs and desks will definitely make all the education activities at our farm school more conducive. Your selfless and generous contribution will go a long way in shaping the lives of the learners who will attend the school, as well as contributing to strengthening the socio-economic fabric of our country,” he added.

Wu called on other businesses to invest more into locals education, as she believes that through persistent efforts and more dedication, children can attain better education as well as brighter futures.

The Etunda Farm Primary School existence complements governments efforts to cover all corners especially the children of marginalized communities and farm workers.

Meanwhile, the Helmsman Group of companies which constructed the Marigold Hotel is currently building affordable houses in Karibib, Rundu and Oshakati.

Caption: Director of Helmsman, Stina Wu and the Founding Father Dr. Sam Nujoma at the donation of the school equipment in Windhoek.