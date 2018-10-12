Kraatz Marine absorbs 9 more students under internship programme

By Linda Machinga

Kraatz’s internship programme took in 9 more students from the Namibia Institute of mining and Technology (NIMT) under its wing, to prepare them for the real world working environment.

The students recently welcomed on board at the Kraatz internship programme will be specialising in Boilermaker and welding Level 1, Boilermaker and welding Level 2, Fitter & Turner Level 1, and Fitter & Turner Level 2. One of the students is 21 year old Maxwell Diergaardt who specialises in Fitter & Turner Level 1.

“I am very happy and excited to be here at Kraatz Marine. I work with awesome people. I am growing so much as a person and in my profession. My people skills are also improving tremendously, and I am extremely excited at the skills I am acquiring here,” said Diergaardt

According to Kraatz’s Human Capital Manager, Roberto January the internship programme which started in 2011 enables students to do their job attachment to gain practical experience to prepare them for the job market.

“Students get exposure in the Industrial & Mining Division, workshop, and also in the Marine andOffshore Division where they get exposure in the repair industry. Generally students taken on board by Kraatz from NIMT specialize in Boiler making, welding, and fitting and Turning. These students are mentored and coached by Master of Craftsmen that have worked in the engineering sector for many years and possess a wealth of experience locally and internationally. It is of utmost importance and we are keen on developing young Namibians to afford them the opportunity to gain practical experience to better prepare them for the job market and at the same time contribute to our country’s development and vision 2030,” said January.

“I feel proud and fortunate to be part of the Kraatz team. Things are going really well with me, and the work environment is absolutely inspiring. The Kraatz team is as awesome bunch of people and I get good exposure for my trade,” said Hafeni Shikulo NIMT student specialising in Boilermaker Level 1

O&L Group Director: Human Capital Berthold Mukuahima said if the private sector does not support government in growing this nation, the country can forget about growing stronger as a nation.

“Skills development is a critical pillar in government’s Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), and indeed can contribute significantly to curbing the high unemployment rate, and reduction of poverty levels,” he concluded.