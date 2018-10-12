Brave Warriors to face the Mamba’s in AFCON return qualifier on Tuesday

The Brave Warriors will lock horn with the Mamba’s of Mozambique on Tuesday evening in the return leg of 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group K qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

In Saturday’s first leg in Maputo, local hero, Deon Hotto came off the bench and scored in added time to give the Brave Warriors a 2-1 win over Mozambique.

Hotto replaced Absalom Iimbondi after Petrus Shitembi put Namibia level on 70 minutes and the Bidvest Wits midfielder unleashed a speculative shot from 30 meters that flew through the jelly hands of the Mozambican goalkeeper in added time, to break the home side’s hearts and bring Namibia level on points with the rest in Group K.

Ricardo Mannetti this week meanwhile has called for full concentration from the Brave Warriors and for the fans to rally behind the team, when they face Mozambique on Tuesday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

“On Tuesday we have a different game from the one in Maputo, Mozambique is a quality side that can play and we have to respect them and take them very seriously like we did in Maputo. We have to maintain the same intensity and approach,” warned Mannetti.

The coach added that for the first time in a long time, the national team has won away from home and they did it in style.

“Coming from behind, showing character and great response that eluded us all these years and now we need to build on that and Tuesday night affords that platform,” he added.

Meanwhile tickets for the Tuesday’s match are selling for N$50 on Computicket outlets and at Football House.