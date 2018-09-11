Coaching clinic to promote, support and make sports accessible to all youth in Mariental

NFA – The Namibia Football Association (NFA) in collaboration with the German Football Association (DFB) and GIZ, are hosting a Sports 4 Development (S4D) Coaching Clinic this week at Mariental while Swakopmund will take centre stage next week.

The course specifically for coaches involved with U/17 regional teams, women football as well as Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) and Junior National teams has NFA Technical Director Timothy Tjongarero, alongside Caroline Kunschke and Johannes Schropfer, leading the participants through the course as instructors.

The course will cover key concepts such as Sports for development as well as the difference between Sports Coaching and S4D coaching, and move on to other aspects such as roles and responsibilities of S4D coaches.

“The Sport 4 Development Coaching Course will equip Youth coaches on how to integrate healthy lifestyle choices, and life skills to players through daily training sessions.” Tjongarero said.

He added that through this process, they aim to promote football as a tool to encourage positive lifestyle choices and add life skills values to players.

The project aims to promote, support and make sports accessible to all our youth. Through organized sports activities and outdoor pursuits we will promote good qualities, healthy habits and discipline formed through sport. We believe that through the education of children, families and the public on the importance of sports, regular training and good nutrition we can motivate our youth to pursue and live healthy and happy lives.

Attending the course at Mariental are: Inger-Lize Cloete, Madeline Swartbooi, Chrsiteline Goeieman, Chamel Clarke, Kristofina Nambinga, Tangeni Isaacs, Bianca Julius, Alfred Gomaseb, Jeraldo Eiseb, Razundara Tjikuzu, Christy Guruseb, Quinton Witbeen, Quetin Visagie, Dino Pieters, Immanuel Tobias, James Britz, Ewalt Kavirombo, Mervin Mbakera, Heinrich Isaacs and Jackson Nanyemba.