Skorpion Zinc Women Super League produces goal fest

The Skorpion Zinc Women Super League made a return and kicked off over the weekend at the NFA Technical Centre with ten teams in action.

The league recorded a total of 15 goals, with the crowd favourites Tura Magic beating NUST Babes 6-0 through Memory Ngonda and Thomalina Adams both scoring twice while Lovisa Mulunga and Juliana Blou scored a goal each. Adams got the Lady of the match award.

Galz and Goals also scored six against Omaheke Queens who got two back for a thrilling 6-2 finish. Uueziua Beverly scored a brace in addition to a goal each from Julia Rutjindo,Shanice Daries, Kamberipa Uripi, and an own goal from the Omaheke Queens’ goalkeeper, Green Wilmien. Beverly Uueziua was named Lady of the match.

Girls Football Academy lost 2-0 to Namib Daughters from Swakopmund. Ignacia Haoses scored a brace and Vries Michane of Namib Daughters was named the Lady of the match.

Unam Bokkies’ Meldret Ujamba was also named Lady of the match, although they lost 1-0 to RighyWay as Lilie Kasheeta led her team to victory with against UNAM.

The closing match of the day saw Khomas Nampol hold V-Power Angels to a 0-0 draw, where Stacey Naris was named Lady of the match.

The NFA Skorpion Zinc Women Super League will resume next weekend.