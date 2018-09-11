More than 400 Persian carpets at exclusive Windhoek sale this weekend

A dealer in Persian carpets who is making a mark in the Namibian market, Amir Motiizadeh of Sarugh Persian Carpets, arrived this week with a new consignment of stock in preparation for the rural trade fair and show season leading up to the Windhoek Show later this month.

A large selection of his finest carpets will be on display this coming Friday and Saturday, 14 and 15 September at Bemba B&B, adjacent to the Bernina shop in 12 Akwamaryn Street in Eros close to MediClinic. Persian carpet lovers and prospective buyers are invited by Amir to join him for a cheese and wine while they appreciate his finest wares from Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.

More than 400 carpets will be on display. These are all for sale and buyers can either pay cash, do an electronic transfer or swipe. These exclusive carpets cater for all tastes and sizes, classic, contemporary, vintage and tribal, from small bedside rugs to 4m x 3m carpets and passage runners.

Amir told the Economist that he grew up in a long tradition of traders. “My family has been in retail for four generations and I have grown up exposed to this culture,” he said.

He has been living in South Africa for the past 20 years. Realising the opportunities in the regional market, he started importing fine Persian carpets, first from Iran, then later also from Pakistan, Afghanistan and India. “I started a Persian carpet import business and warehouse as well as supplying carpet shops all over South Africa ten years ago and have grown it to a successful sustainable business. Today, the business is run by him and his brother, assisted by four managers and their staff.

A few years ago he became aware that there are many Namibians who appreciate fine decor, so he made a foray into the local market where he was surprised by the sales he made. He realised that if he continues bringing carpets of a very high quality, there are many prospective buyers in Namibia.

The popularity of his carpets prompted Amir to host this weekend’s exclusive sale. He will be on site all the time to give advice, answer technical questions and explain the origin and significance of both design and weave.

“We believe that to build lasting relationships with our customers it is imperative to have the business owner dealing directly with clients. Not only are we abreast of market trends and the needs of our clients, but the direct contact with buyers sets our shop apart,” he said. After all, a Persian carpet is an investment for life.

Viewing and buying starts at 14:00 on Friday and 11:00 on Saturday.