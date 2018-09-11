Nedbank’s new product to provide clients with personalised financial advice during challenging economic times

By Linda Machinga

Nedbank Namibia will now provide clients with personalised financial advice to always maintain financial stability, accumulate and grow their assets and wealth during challenging and unstable global economic times.

The Nedbank Private Wealth offering which was recently launched will range from banking, insurance, stockbroking, philanthropy and fiduciary services.

As a result, clients will be able to invest, structure and grow wealth globally through the exclusive international offering.

“Our approach to growing our client’s wealth is formed based on a multifaceted understanding of who the client is and charts a course for their personal wealth management objectives. Getting the core understanding right is the first part of the equation,” said Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Lionel Matthews.

“From that point onwards, our team will build a long term, tailored support system for each client, whether individuals, families, trusts or businesses, to ensure that they are in the best possible space to structure, grow, protect and access their wealth at their convenience,” he added.

According to Matthews with a team of hand-picked wealth relationship bankers who carry extensive experience, the product will provide seamless, transparent and consistent advice and assistance to premier clients.

Nedbank Namibia is cognisant of the fact that in order to help clients attain success in line with their financial vision, a deep and thorough understanding of their aspirations is crucial, added Mathews.