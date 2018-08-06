When the angling industry becomes your life line

By Linda Machinga

Local entrepreneur and owner of Angler’s Kiosk in Walvis Bay Jana Kruger (31) is living her dream through the angling industry.

The angling industry at the coast continues to gain popularity as more individuals fish for sporting purposes. With her experience, Kruger, grasped the opportunity to cater to the needs of customers within the industry and is focused on making it a success despite the challenging economic times.

Kruger relocated to Walvis Bay because of her affection for the coast, while there she secured employment at Angler’s Kiosk. It offered her the best opportunity to live her dreams of being in the angling industry.

The Angler’s Kiosk owned by Kruger provides in-house repairs for any angling equipment, a variety of fishing products as well as information on fishing conditions at the seashore.

Additionally, the Kiosk offers all fishing needs catering for both local and international anglers heading into the various fishing destinations and around the coastal town of Walvis Bay.

When she was asked why she chose this kind of business venture she said, she has always been passionate about it at an early age. She added that the daily functions of the business allows her to gain first-hand experience in her pursuit of perfection within the industry.

“I started this business for self-investment and financial independence. After the previous owner of the Kiosk passed away, I then had to make a decision and had two choices: buy the company or move on to something else. The latter was not an option I was willing to take. I then bought the company (2015) with the financial assistance from Bank Windhoek’s Emerging Small and Medium Enterprises (ESME) Finance Branch,” she added.

However, according to her, being an entrepreneur has not been easy for Kruger as it requires commitment and hard work.

“The most common challenge I experience was lack of funding.Working with limited capital was challenging. It had a massive impact on the decision making especially when it came to fund allocation and retraction,” she explained.

Furthermore, challenges like governance in the angling industry, are the order of the day. “There are prime fishing destinations in and around Walvis Bay, such as Sandwich Harbour and Paaltjies that are currently closed due to illegal fishing this has been challenging for our businesses,” she added.

According to her, as a result, the entire industry experiences loss of potential revenue during peak seasons. To counter the challenges, Kruger said she adapted to this by being proactive and explored other options on how to make sure that her business continues to yield favourable income.

“I believe in self-sustainability and looking for positive solutions in any given situation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kruger advised other ESME’s as well as aspiring young entrepreneurs to never give up on their dreams. “You should persist and strive to be the best that you can possibly be,” she added.

Bank Windhoek’s ESME Finance Branch, is mainly focused on empowering women and young entrepreneurs who contribute to the local economy.

“Kruger demonstrated her knowledge of the business and displayed her passion to make it a success. Her business continues to grow and we are pleased to have contributed to this,” said Bank Windhoek’s ESME Finance Branch Credit and Sales Manager Aune Hamukonda.