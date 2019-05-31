Nedbank Kapana Cook-off winner uses platform to become entrepreneur

Sakeus Kateya’s life changed when he entered and won the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off last year. Born and raised in the north, Kateya came to Windhoek after completing his secondary school to seek out a better life for himself.

Before winning the Nedbank competition, the 30 year old earned a modest income from selling goods from a shack in one of the informal settlements in the capital.

Winning the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off gave his business a much need boost thanks to the prizes he won as a result, this included a mobile food truck with built in electrical stove, freezer, fryer and grill to the value of N$100,000, a cash prize of N$10,000, a MeatMa shopping voucher to the value of N$5000 and SME development training sponsored by Nedbank.

Since winning last year, his Kapana business has picked up significantly, his Nedbank branded food truck has found a permanent spot in front of the Meatco premises in the Northern Industrial area.

Sakeus has been able to employ four people and was able to save enough money from his business to purchase a second mobile food truck trailer.

“Winning the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off last year has really changed my life, I am now able to provide for myself and my two children,” he said.

Sakeus encouraged others to enter the competition as it a life changing opportunity. “I would like to encourage others to join the competition as winning it can really change your life. My advice to those who enter is to perfect your skills, work hard and believe in yourself,” he concluded.

This year, the Nedbank Kapana Cook Off competition will host pre-rounds in the Oshakati, Gobabis, Walvis Bay and Windhoek during the months of June and July. The final will take place in August in the Northern town of Ongewdiva.

Entry forms for the official national cook-off competition are now available in all Nedbank branches. The national winner will be awarded with an opportunity to formalise their trade with a fully-fledged Kapana container shop as well as a Nedbank bank account with a N$15,000-cash balance.

Additionally, Nedbank provides access to skill building through an SME mentorship programme.

The first round of cook-off competition will kick off in Oshakati on 15 June.