Charcoal Association to host annual Expo on Friday

The Namibia Charcoal Association (NCA) will host the annual National Charcoal Day and Expo on Friday 10 August at Otjiwa Safari Lodge, in Otjiwarongo.

According to the organisers, the event is designed to create mutual trust and friendship among people involved in the Charcoal and Wood industry.

The event is expected to attract 28 exhibitors which will include those from the local industry as well as the South African and German exhibitors.

An official from the Namibia Charcoal Association told the Economist that the association wants to see the growth of the wood and charcoal industry in country and with the annual event, local producers, processors, agents and buyers are set to benefit immensely.

Currently in the country, the production of charcoal is a major contributor to the efforts of bush control for rangeland restoration as more than 30 million hectares of rangeland is affected by high densities of encroaching woody species.

“Although this constitutes an immense challenge, bush encroachment provides significant opportunities through bush control and value addition,” NCA said.

According to NCA, the industry has a significant potential to promote economic growth, diversification of income sources and rural livelihood strategies especially for emerging farmers.

“There is tremendous scope for the creation of Small and Medium Enterprises run by previously disadvantaged groups specialising in delivering state-of-the-art bush harvesting and charcoal processing services,” they added.

Meanwhile the association believes the local charcoal industry has seen significant potential and growth over the years and has invited audience as well as the media to attend the upcoming Expo to experience the progress first-hand.