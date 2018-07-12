PDM condemns farm evictions

The official opposition PDM, grossly condemns the recent farm eviction of a family of 14, by their employer and farm owner at Waldeck Hunting.

PDM Secretary General, Manuel Ngaringombe in a statement this week said we call for the urgent investigation into the matter from Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation and the National Farmers Union, to make sure that there were no labor conditions that were flouted.

The PDM feels that there is gross misuse of farm workers at some farms, and calls on the respective workers unions to engage their members as a matter of urgency to address this issue and also avoid them in future.

We call upon the farm owners to take good care of their employees, and if there may be any differences arising, they should be addressed amicably to avoid such occurrences’.