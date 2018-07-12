Swakopmunder Musikwoche registration commences

The Swakopmunder Musikwoche will host its 53rd gathering bringing together both amateur and professional musicians from diverse backgrounds and the registration process is now open.

The Bank Windhoek sponsored scholastic music festival, will start on Friday, 7 December and conclude with a final concert on Sunday, 16 December, at the Namib High School in Swakopmund.

Any individual eight years and older can register for the following categories: Youth or Grand Orchestra, Choir and Instrument.

Registration closes on Wednesday, 21 November 2018 and no late applications will be accepted. To register electronically, applicants can log onto www.musikwoche.com or send an email to [email protected] .

Those within the vicinity of Swakopmund, can hand deliver their applications at the German Lutheran Church situated at 9 Otavi Street.

“Participants can look forward to 10 days of fun, beautiful music and new friendships coupled with information sharing sessions in a variety of musical genres,” said Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s Chairperson, Christiane Berker.

The Swakopmunder Musikwoche integrates amateur and professional musicians. Its objective is to provide musical education to anyone interested.

Moreover, it is aimed at uplifting formerly disadvantaged Namibians by enabling them to gain access to international lectures and develop their music talent, abilities and skills.

Participants will be exposed to music education which will take place in individualized and community contexts. At the end of the lectures, they will stage concerts accompanied and directed by globally recognized music conductors and directors, such as the renowned Cornelia von Kerssenbrock, who has been invited to direct the orchestra. The theme she chose for this year’s Musikwoche is ”Let’s Praise”. Von Kerssenbrock will be assisted by Eslon Hindundu.

“The Youth Orchestra will be conducted by Hendi Krog, supported by Jerome Cloete on the recorder. Nici Coleman will direct the Brass Band. Professor Mike Rossi will lead the Big Band, he will also teach the saxophone ensemble. Strings can look forward to Denise Sutton and Nicole D’Oliveira while Katia Sokolova will teach celli. Derek Fenell will join us again for the flutes. Jenny Brand will guide the clarinets and Carin Bam will direct oboes and bassoons,” said Berker.