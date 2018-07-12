Outgoing UNAM Vice-Chancellor honoured by Cardiff University

The outgoing UNAM Vice-Chancellor, Professor Lazarus Hangula received an honorary fellowship from a Cardiff University in recognition of his illustrious career and support of the Phoenix Project this week.

Cardiff University works closely with UNAM as part of the successful Phoenix Project, which seeks to reduce poverty, promote health and produce a sustainable environment. The Welsh Government’s Wales for Africa programme, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has been a strong supporter of the Phoenix Project’s work.

“We are proud to be able to support and encourage more people to get involved in collaborative projects through our Wales for Africa programme. Cardiff University’s Phoenix Project is a tremendous example of such work,” First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones said.

Jones added that some of the exceptional work that the Phoenix Project has done over the last few years has helped the University of Namibia drive up standards and has delivered some excellent results in health, computer programming and maths. He stressed that the results could not have been achieved without the dedication and hard work of Professor Hangula.

Hangula said that he is very honoured to have been selected to enter the pantheon of honour of Cardiff University, as one of her first Namibian fellows.

“I wish to dedicate it to a long lasting UNAM-Cardiff University friendship, especially to the industrious hands and tireless efforts of the members of the Phoenix Project who have succeeded in building a strong human chain of friendship between our two institutions and between Wales and Namibia,” Hangula said.

Cardiff University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Karen Holford on her part said that Professor Hangula had demonstrated an unwavering commitment and passion to education.

“As Vice Chancellor of the University of Namibia, Professor Hangula has overseen significant expansion of the organisation and has implemented a number of positive changes that have made the university such a wonderful place to work and study.

“The relationships he has forged with higher education institutions outside Africa have increased the profile of the university tremendously and have unlocked a wealth of opportunities for students from all over the world,” Holford added.

Furthermore, Professor Judith Hall of Cardiff University, who leads the Phoenix Project, that the Cardiff University and UNAM have been able to deliver significant improvements to the quality of life of people in Namibia and Wales and none of it would have been possible without the backing of this brilliant scholar, educator and human being.

“I am extremely grateful to Professor Hangula for his continued support and his belief in the partnership between our two great universities and countries,” Hall added.

The Phoenix Project has made a major impact since its official launch by Jones in 2014, creating more than 30 major work packages with external funding of over £1 million secured.

Professor Hangula, who has been UNAM Vice-Chancellor for 14 years, is stepping down from the post and will be succeeded by Professor Kenneth Matengu on 1 August this year.