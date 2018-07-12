Camelthorn craft beer celebrates one year anniversary – welcomes Urbock brand

The Camelthorn brand this week celebrated its one year anniversary since the launch of its new look in July 2017, with the inclusion of the Urbock variant in the range.

Camelthorn is a craft beer in the Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) portfolio. The new Camelthorn Urbock has a 7% ABV and an 18-month shelf life, and is available on shelf and selected outlets. Moreover, NBL’s much loved traditional bock style beer has been embraced by the Camelthorn family, and will now be known as Camelthorn Urbock.

Since its re-launch, Camelthorn has made significant inroads into the Namibian and South African beer markets. Initially launching with only two variants – a Helles brewed using Saphir hops, and a filtered Weiss using Lemon drop hops – Camelthorn has gone from strength to strength.

According to NBL South Africa’s General Manager, John Fitzgerald, Camelthorn is widely available in the 3 key metros in South Africa, and has also managed to establish an online presence.

“The craft beer category has become an incredibly competitive and cluttered space. While current growth is estimated to be in the region of 30% p.a., there have been numerous entrants into the market. In spite of this Camelthorn has held its own, and is starting to attract a loyal following. As more and more consumers are demanding greater variety in their choice of beer, we anticipate this trend to continue,” Fitzgerald said.