UNAM to celebrate International Archives Day with an Exhibition

By Natasha Jacha

The University of Namibia (UNAM) next week on will celebrate the International Archives Day with a two exhibition under the theme, “Archives: Governance, Memory and Heritage”.

The theme highlights the importance of proper record-keeping, which is the first process of ensuring records are created, filed and preserved in a manner that they can be retrieved within a shortest time possible.

According to the Head of the Archives & Special Collections Department, Ndahambelela Iipinge, the official opening on 17 July will include discussions around the importance of record-keeping and archives, as well as background to selected archives by the depositors.

The event will also see the official hand-over of two new publications to UNAM Library by Lieutenant General Epaphras Denga Ndaitwah, Author and Retired Chief of the Namibian Defence Force.

Iipinge said that, the private collections have been deposited with UNAM Library, Archives & Special Collections Department because of the educational relationship that the individual depositors have with the University, as well as the contributions they made towards teaching, learning and research.

The exhibition will showcase the Private Archives from Professor Peter Katjavivi who is UNAM’s founding Vice Chancellor and the current Speaker of Parliament, Professor Andre Du Pisani UNAM’s Emeritus Professor, late Dr Mose Tjitendero the founding Speaker of Parliament was instrumental in ensuring the United Nations Institute for Namibia (UNIN) was a success, where together with others he led and taught Namibians in exile and the Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Mission (FELM) Private Archives.