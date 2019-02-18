Breweries opens new N$27 million coastal depot

Namibia Breweries Limited this week opened its new coastal depot at Walvis Bay, which was constructed at a cost of N$27 million over a period of 12 months.

The new coastal depot comes after the deteriorating condition of the former depot in Swakopmund which resulted in safety concerns, and posed major health and safety risks for employees, customers and clients.

The property that was used in Swakopmund for distribution services used to serve as the Old Hansa Breweries until 2003 when the facility was shut down. The Breweries still continued to use it for warehousing, administration and distribution services.

The Breweries’ Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen expressed excitement and pride over the new depot, saying that employees can now enjoy a pleasant and safe working environment.

“Health and safety precautions are critical to the future of any organization. These are elements that should be taken seriously and nurtured through appreciation for both the employee and the customer, for our employees are our most valued assets,” Van der Westhuizen added.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay, Alderman Immanuel Wilfried, who officiated at the depot opening said the new depot is a significant contribution to development and investment at the coast and the economy as a whole.

“In total, NBL employs close to 800 Namibians, while the O&L Group at large has a total employment of more than 6000 employees. This speaks volumes with regards to the contribution the O&L Group at large, and NBL in particular make to the Namibian economy. This would include job creation, empowerment of our people, upliftment of our communities, as well as the general growth of our economy,” Wilfried said.

Caption: Celebrating the Breweries’ new coastal depot, from the left, Hennie van der Merwe – Project Engineer, the Mayor of Walvis Bay, Alderman Immanuel Wilfried, NBL Managing Director, Wessie van der Westhuizen, and chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, Hafeni Ndemula.