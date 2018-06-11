Avani Hotel unveils second phase of N$24 million facelift

The Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino unveiled the completed second phase of the modernisation project last week.

The second phase includes the redevelopment of new conference facilities, an upgrade to the famous Dunes restaurant and a state of the art gym to a thoroughly modern look and feel.

“AVANI Windhoek Hotel a Windhoek landmark and the current upgrade of more than N$ 4 million will see it regain its status as one of the leading hotels in the city. The upgrade forms part of a larger revamp of the entire Gustaf Voigts Shopping Centre, amounting to a total of more than N$140 million,” explained Rudie Putter, General Manager of AVANI Windhoek Hotel & Casino, during the launch events.

Minor International, owner of AVANI Windhoek, realised the potential of the hotel but saw that a much-needed upgrade to the facilities was essential.

Tourism is growing year on year in Namibia, as are business travel and conferencing demand. This requires first-rate accommodation in a central part of the capital city, together with all the other modern conveniences expected from business and tourist hotels around the world. The hotel has also invested in upgraded high-speed WIFI throughout the hotel during the second phase of the renovation, to ensure guests can stay connected.

“This project extends far beyond a structural and décor makeover of the hotel, as we have invested significantly in training and upskilling our 100% Namibian staff complement,” said Putter.

“Training programmes included online courses that’s accessible on any mobile device, service training and internationally recognised sales training courses hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa. The entire refurbishment project is slated to be completed towards the end of 2018 or beginning of 2019,” he added.

Supported by AVANI Hotels & Resorts, which has properties in countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and in Europe, the massive redevelopment of AVANI Windhoek Hotel & Casino has been implemented by AVENG Construction Namibia, DLH Interiors and several sub-contractors with all contractors and sub-contractors on site being of local origin.

Meanwhile, the final phase will see the complete reconstruction of all facilities at rooftop level and will feature a Grand Ballroom, a new signature rooftop restaurant and a rooftop bar alongside a new swimming pool and pool deck.