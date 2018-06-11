‘Know all your strengths and weakness to choose which path to take in life’ – Nangula Uaandja

The Economist Businesswomen Club hosted a networking breakfast last week for women from all walks of life.

The breakfast meet was graced by Nangula Uaandja, Country Senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, who is shared wise words of wisdom and encouragement.

Uaandja who is also a phenomenal leader, a chartered Accountant by profession and is the first black female CA, won the title of Namibia Businesswoman of the Year in 2011, said her passion is to make a difference in peoples lives.

At the networking meet, Uaandja focused on the theme, ‘The key to discovering your life Purpose’ and said that people should concentrate mostly on their talents, because it will not do you good to do something that you do not like.

“Make sure you know yourself very well, know all your strengths and weakness to choose which path you will take in life,” she added.

According to her women should make sure that what ever field they choose there has to be a need for it in their communities and society, to make them relevant and not run out of options and any thing they do should not be a burden to them but should make them happy to wake up every morning.

“Make sure that you take every opportunity that comes your way and always be ready, because you should up grade yourself every opportunity you get and not stay stagnate and not grow,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Economist Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking it also encourages the personal development and management skills of its members.

Caption: Desere Lundon-Muller, Chairperson of the Economist Businesswomen Club, Louretta Louw, Head: Customer Propositions Capricorn Group, Baronice Hans, Managing Director at Bank Windhoek and Economist Businesswomen of the Year 2015, Nangula Uaandja, Guest Speaker and Country Senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Jacobina Nampila, Senior Manager: IT Implementations Telecom Namibia at the Economist Businesswomen Club networking breakfast.