Ban imposed on Zambian universities likely to affect 91 local health students

By Natasha Jacha

Namibia’s High Commission in Zambia, last week alerted the Ministry of Health and Social Services that two Universities in Zambia have been banned from continuing to offer courses that 91 local students are currently enrolled for.

In efforts to assess the situation and take appropriate action, Health Ministry acting Permanent Secretary, Petronella Mashabane in a statement on Friday last week said she will lead a delegation to Zambia this week.

According to her the delegation will comprise of representatives from the Health Professions Councils of Namibia and the University of Namibia’s School of Medicine.

“The ministry would like to assure the parents and the public at large, that the ministry will not allow this adverse situation to negatively impact the performance of the students and the human resources development programme of the ministry,” she said.

Meanwhile according to a report from Zambian news source, the Lusaka Times, the Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) withdrew the approval certificates for some health related programs which are approved and recognized by the Council being offered at Lusaka Apex Medical University in Lusaka and Cavendish University.

“The withdrawal follows serious violations which were discovered at the last monitoring compliance which was conducted on Oct.17, 2017 after which HPCZ wrote to the affected institutions to address the violations but that the last inspection conducted on May.2, 2018 still revealed serious violations than those discovered earlier,” the report said.