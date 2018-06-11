Welwitschias off to a flying start in the Rugby Gold Cup

Namibia head the Rugby Africa Gold Cup 2018 standings after an emphatic 55-6 defeat of Uganda in Windhoek on an opening weekend that saw Zimbabwe and Morocco play out a 23-23 draw in Harare

The nine-try Namibians, chasing a sixth successive qualification for the World Cup and a spot in Pool B alongside defending champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the repechage winner, stole a big round one march on Zimbabwe, the 1987 and 1991 qualifiers who were held to a 23-23 draw by Morocco in Harare.

Zimbabwe spurned the chance to clinch the win in former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers first game in charge after missing a last-gasp penalty, an error that left Phil Davies impressive, bonus-point earning Namibia three points clear in the standings after the first weekend of matches.

Bidding for an unprecedented fifth consecutive title, Namibia next host Tunisia in round two next Saturday, the same day rivals Kenya open their campaign away to Morocco in Casablanca. (APO)