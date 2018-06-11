Ohlthaver & List bags bouquet of accolades at annual continental awards

At the 2018 Great Place To Work (GPTW) awards ceremony recently held in the Lagos, Nigeria, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group received six awards in various categories.

The Group, is the first local employer to participate in the annual continental survey which measures the employees’ experience in the workplace through the Trust Index employee survey; and the Culture Audit that evaluates the leadership and HR practices that create employee experience.

The O&L Group competed against international companies like Microsoft, Unilever, Deloitte, Guinness, and SANOFI among others.

“Our decades of research have revealed that a great workplace is one in which employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do, and enjoy the people they work with. The survey uses each of these components of the employee experience and equips you with accurate, in-depth views of the current state of your company’s culture from employees across the organization while it benchmarks the company’s culture against the global standard of a great workplace,” the awards team said.

According to the O&L Group Director: Human Capital, Berthold Mukuahima, the Group embarked on participating in a survey focused on a continental platform, hence its decision to partake in GPTW since 2017.

“We are truly humbled by the GPTW recognition, which to us is confirmation that the efforts we embark on to keep our most important asset – our employees – happy, is bearing fruit. We moved from Deloitte’s BCTWF survey for the SADC Region, to the GPTW survey based on the entire African continent, because it is important for us to benchmark ourselves against a wider group of employers. Our workforce is a critical element of the O&L journey, hence very important that we continue to pay attention to the experiences they have in the group,” Mukuahima said.

The O&L operating companies that received Great Place To Work (in Africa) Certification are: Large Corporate Organizations (500+ employees) – Namibia Dairies was awarded 3rd place overall on the continent as a GPTW. In the category Small & Medium Organisations (below 500 employees), Weathermen & Co. was awarded 5th place; O&L Centre in 7th place, and Broll Namibia in 8th place.

Under Special Categories, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) won the award for Health and Wellbeing Excellence, while O&L Group won the award for the Best Learning and Development – both under the Large Organization category.

“I am ecstatic at this humbling achievement, which is a clear manifestation of the phenomenal contribution that each and every O&L ambassador makes towards staying true to our dream and purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. A heartfelt congratulations to all our subsidiaries who were recognized for their efforts in making the workplace a positive experience for its most important asset – our people,” O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme said.