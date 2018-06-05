Nedbank acquires prime land in CBD for new headquarters

Natasha Jacha

Nedbank Namibia recently sealed a deal with United Africa Group (UAG) which transfers ownership of a piece of land which will be utilised by Nedbank as their new headquarters.

Nedbank Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, speaking at the signing said this is the only step towards delivering a fantastic workspace for Nedbank staff.

The new headquarters will be situated along Fidel Castro Street, opposite the City Zoo Park, and will neighbour the Supreme Court, with close proximity to the Bank of Namibia as well as another commercial banks.

“We are looking forward to invest significantly into building a state of the art workspace for employees, a place where we can thrive to build our business, a place where we can save our customers, create great careers for our people and deliver a solid return to our shareholder,” he added.

Meawhile, the Founder and Executive Director of United Africa Group (UAG), Haddis Tilahun, said that he is proud of the association with Nedbank, and in particular, seeing the landmark signature of Nedbank become a distinctive part of the Windhoek central business district.

Caption: Nedbank Managing Director, Lionel Matthews, with Founder and Executive Director of United Africa Group (UAG), Haddis Tilahun.