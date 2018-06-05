Air Transport Association inks agreement with Airline Association to advance aviation in Africa

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and The African Airline Association (AFRAA) signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their cooperation in areas including safety, security, connectivity, infrastructure, taxes and charges, and blocked funds.

The agreement was signed by Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO, and AFRAA’s Secretary General, Abderahmane Berthe on the sidelines of the 74th IATA Annual General Meeting in Sydney.

Under the agreement, the two associations will exchange information, expertise and capabilities and work jointly to: Enhance safety by assisting airlines to successfully implement the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM); promote regional air connectivity by working jointly with governments to support the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM); Encourage data exchange among aviation stakeholders to improve the passenger experience; enhance security through capacity building; liberate airline funds blocked by governments from repatriation by advising governments on best practices to clear backlogs; achieve reasonable levels of taxes and charges by helping governments to focus on the long-term social and economic benefits of aviation.

The agreement paves the way for further development in African aviation, which already supports 6.8 million jobs and generates US$72.5 billion of economic activity on the continent.

“Strong partnerships are key to fully unlocking aviation’s tremendous economic and social benefits for Africa. This MoU will strengthen IATA’s already close relationship with AFRAA, with a shared commitment to continuous improvements in safety, an effective regulatory framework, and fit-for-purpose infrastructure. Our partnership will help to ensure that global standards and best practices form the backbone of Africa’s aviation growth,” said de Juniac.

“AFRAA and IATA share a common vision – the development of a safe, secure and sustainable aviation industry in Africa that facilitates business, trade and tourism and contributes positively to Africa’s economic growth and development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Berthe said the agreement will commit both our organisations to work together even closer on the main priorities for African aviation. “In particular, we count on IATA to provide the requisite technical support across a number of areas such as improving aviation infrastructure and capacity building with national regulators,” added Berthe.