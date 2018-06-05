Black Monday – businesses affected by temporary power outage

Businesses in Windhoek and surrounding areas experienced a power outage for approximately 2 hours on Monday, as a result of a broken conductor at Hoffnung Sub Station, located 18 kilometers east of Windhoek, according to NamPower in a statement.

The national power utility said consequently the disruption caused a trip at Van Eck Sub Station, affecting all power lines from 12:56hrs.

The power supply to the City of Windhoek was only restored at 14:14 hrs, while power supply to Finkenstein and Hoffnung areas was yet to be restored.

NamPower said that all power lines and electrical points should be treated as live at all times, as power supply can be restored without prior notification.

“NamPower apologises to its customers and the public in general for any inconvenience that the outage may have caused,” added Nampower.