Ministries directed to make adequate budgetary allocation and preparations ahead of SADC Summit

May 24, 2018

By Natasha Jacha

The Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, and Finance, to make adequate budgetary allocation and ensure appropriate preparations and plan of action for the hosting of the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit.

This was highlighted in the 6th Cabinet Decision Meeting statement which was released this week.

The country will host the 38th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit from the 17 to 18 August at Safari Hotel and will also take over SADC’s Chairmanship from August 2018 to 2019.

The approved theme for the 38th SADC Summit by the Cabinet will be “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development”.

The Cabinet in the statement further directed the Ministries of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development, and International Relations and Cooperation to promptly communicate the approved Theme for the Summit to the SADC Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has endorsed all offices of Ministries/Agencies, Khomas Regional Council, City of Windhoek, and Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry to form part of the National Preparatory Committee.

