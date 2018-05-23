Ministry launches strategic plan to tackle poverty and reduce inequality

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare this week launched a Strategic Plan and Blueprint on Wealth Redistribution and Poverty Eradication and Implementation Plan, in bid to tackle poverty in the country

The Minister of Poverty, Zephania Kameeta in a statement said, since the ministry’s inception in 2015, they have engaged in various processes to ensure the execution of their mandate, which is to initiate, implement and coordinate national program to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

“It is thus because of those consultations and various dialogues that resulted in the Ministry in developing its Strategic Plan and Blueprint. This Plan was developed to guide the actions and priorities of the Ministry for the 2017/2018 – 2021/2022 period,” he added.

According to Kameeta, the plan will provide a sense of direction and outlines measurable goals.

“It set overall goals for the national effort in eradicating poverty and developing a plan to achieve those goals as highlighted and it my hope that the staff of the Ministry and the stakeholders will take ownership of plan and make sure that Namibia is poverty free by 2025,” he added.

Kameeta said that in developing the Strategic Plan, the Ministry aligned the plan to the Vision 2030 aspirations and goals, the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

Meanwhile the ministry also launched the Ministerial Customer Service Charter, Website and Blueprint Translated Brochures in indigenous languages.