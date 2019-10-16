Namibia featured in flagship study on the integration of civil registration and identity systems

Namibia is one of six country case studies featured and selected to showcase their progress and lessons learned towards designing and building an integrated civil registration, vital statistics, and identity system.

The Compendium of Good Practices in Linking Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) and Identity Management Systems was launched last week Friday at the 5th Conference of African Ministers Responsible for Civil Registration in Zambia, by the Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration, Frans Kapofi.

Kapofi in a statement issued by the ministry said the compendium describes the experiences of six countries that have each taken different pathways to integrate their civil registration, vital statistics, and identity systems.

Namibia is featured alongside Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, the Netherlands, Ecuador, and Peru.

Kapofi said Namibia was selected because the government has undertaken a thorough step-by-step process to digitize most of the civil registration functions and to integrate these with the ID production system, which was first introduced in 1996.

“Integrating our civil registers with the ID system has led to tremendous improvements in ensuring accurate identity data, and effective service delivery,” he added

Kapofi believes that the compendium will serve as a valuable resource, now and in the years to come, for all stakeholders working to improve people’s lives in Africa.

Meanwhile, the compendium is being published by the Center of Excellence for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics Systems housed at Canada’s International Development Research Center and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data, the ministry concluded.