Power utility powers maiden National Youth Games

The first-ever National Youth Games which kicked off this week on 9 May in Windhoek got a boost of N$250,000 from the national power utility, NamPower.

NamPower stated that the sponsorship is in line with the company’s dedication to uplift the society through sport. The money will be channeled to the Para-Athletics sports code of the games.

Speaking at the launch of the games, Martha Shifotoka, NamPower’s Marketing Officer, said that NamPower pledges to not only power the nation in terms of ensuring security of the supply but is also committed to plough back a portion of its gains to make a tangible difference in the lives of the local people through sport.

The inaugural Namibia National Youth Games which will see an estimated 1 800 athletes competing in 10 sport codes in Windhoek and will conclude on 12 May.

Caption: At the rent hand over are (from to right) Simataa Mwiya Chief Administrator, namibia Sports Commission; Martha Shifotoka, NamPower’s Marketing Officer; Hon. Erastus Uutoni, Minister of Youth, Sport and National Service, and Joel Matheus Chairperson – Namibia Sports Commission.