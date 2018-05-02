Glitz, glamour and entertainment at the 2018 NAMAs

The Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) which were held on 28 April, were once again a spectacular as described by the Swaziland, South African and Namibian guests as music awards of great repute for SADC and the greater continent.

NBC and MTC created this music platform to promote arts and culture and improving local music annually.

The main winners at the NAMAs 2018 included; One Blood’s song Warakat which won best song of the year; Sally Boss Madam (Best Female of the Year) and Kalux (Best Male of the Year.)

The NAMAs were also graced with the presence of H.E Dr. Hage Geingob and the First Lady Madam Monica Geingos, who took of time to travel to Swakopmund to join the rest of the country in appreciation the work of local musicians.

The NAMAs Executive expressed their sincere appreciation and profound vote of thanks to all artist, musicians, choreographers and outstanding dancers for the breathtaking performances of great exhibition of arts and culture.

“We are forever grateful at all our dedicated sponsors who have always stood firm behind the NAMAs committing a portion of their marketing budgets to promote and improve Namibian music,” they said.

Other awards went to Sally Boss Madam (Best R&B song), ‘Ecstacy’, Chikune (Best Collaboration), Suzy Eises (Best Afro-pop) and (Best Newcomer and Album of the Year), Gazza (Best Video), Bullet ya Kaoko (Best Oviritje), Kalux (Best Damar Punch), PDK (Best Soukous/Kwasa), D-Naff (Best Reggae), Exit (Best Kwaito) and KP Illest (Best Rap/Hip-Hop).

While South African group Distruction Boyz won best Pan African Artist, Same-E Lee Jones won best Producer, Paradox won best Duo/Group, Cool Under Pressure won best House and Monique English walked away with best Single.

The NAMAs Executive said the awards are still under-funded and as time goes by they hope to attract more local companies for locals to own their own music awards and subsequently giving adequate financial rewards to artists and musicians in their respective categories.

Caption: Sally Boss Madam and Kalux who respectively won best Female and Male artist of the Year at the 2018 NAMAs