Pick n Pay’s ‘Kick Off’ campaign ends in spectacular climax as Ondangwa resident walks away with N$50,000

Pick n Pay Namibia recently handed over a N$50,000 cheque to the overall winner of the supermarket chain’s ‘Kick Off’ campaign.

The very substantial grand prize was won by Ondangwa resident, Haliana Thomas who confirmed that she is a loyal Pick n Pay customer.

“I am so excited and blessed to walk away as the overall winner of this campaign. This just happened at the right time and will make such a significant difference in my life and my family’s life,” said Thomas.

For the customers to be part of the competition they had to spend N$200 or more at any Pick n Pay store countrywide, write their name, surname and cellphone number on the back of the till slip, then place it in the entry box in each store.

Weekly winners were selected via a draw at store level, and the grand prize winner was also selected via a draw that was audited by Deloitte.

Pick n Pay Namibia Marketing Manager Victoria Moller said,“While Pick n Pay Namibia is no exception in the daily fight to keep head above water during the current harsh economic times, we remain committed to provide our customers with great experiences and an enduring impact.”

The Kick-Off campaign was also part of the group’s contribution to uplift the lives of customers and the communities in which they operate, according to Pick n Pay.

“We understand our customers and what they need. Therefore we continue to bring exciting competitions that stretch the dollar. We want to take this opportunity to thank each and every PnP customer for their continued support, you are our star players,” she Moller.

Moller said that during the campaign, the retailer provided massive savings to its customers, and also gave away a large variety of prizes to at least 168 of its customers. The prizes included appliances such as pressure cookers, manual mirror microwave ovens, fridges, front loader washing machines, boom box sound systems, smart phones and mist fans.

According to the retailer’s Public Relations Coordinator, Rhodda Lambert each Pick n Pay store manager selected a school soccer team in their respective communities for whom they sponsored a full soccer kit, soccer balls and a goal post. Twenty one schools across the regions received this great gesture.

“Competitions like these create a different level of excitement, giving customers an extraordinary shopping experience. With great prices and prizes, as well as community projects, Pick n Pay assures its customers to always be there for you,” said Moller.

Caption: Ondangwa Pick n Pay Store Manager, Rosina Amakali (left) congratulating the grand prize winner of the Pick n Pay Kick-Off campaign, Haliana Thomas who walked away with a cool N$50,000.