Geingob concludes talks with African Union Commission Chair

President Hage Geingob this week engaged and concluded talks with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat at State House.

During these talks, Geingob assured Mahamat of Namibia’s support in the important task of making Agenda 2063 a reality for the African people. A press statement released by State House this week stated that Geingob pledged that Namibia would implement the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063: ‘The Africa We Want’, through the 10-year implementation plan.

What is essential, the President emphasized, is for decisions to be arrived at through a transparent process of consultations. Furthermore, as Deputy and incoming Chair of SADC, President Geingob also provided a brief overview of political developments in SADC, including the DRC, Lesotho and Madagascar.

The President further reiterated Namibia’s position on Western Sahara, calling on all parties to respect the will of the Saharawi people to decide their own future.

While agreeing with President Geingob on the role of African brothers and sisters, and their support in Namibia’s liberation struggle, Mahamat underlined the sacrifices made by the Namibian people to free their country. He informed that he was proud of the investments Namibia had made in the agenda of the AU, and was convinced that Namibia would succeed as a country.

The AUC Chair outlined the Reform Agenda of the AU as piloted by his office, including ongoing efforts to correct the untenable financial situation of the AU, where 80% of its programs are funded by external donors.

Echoing President Geingob’s position on the Western Sahara, Mahamat agreed on the importance of dialogue and respect for AU positions.

Caption: Geingob told Mahamat (right) the decision to play the AU Anthem at official events underscores the country’s symbolic commitment to the unity of the continent.