Brave warriors gunman to miss tie against Lesotho in international friendly

South African First Division League leaders Highland Parks FC striker Peter Shalulile will not be in action against Lesotho on Tuesday, 27 March at the Sam Nujoma Stadium due to club commitment.

Shalulile who has been the goal- getter for the Brave Warriors in recent times was included in the 25 men squad to host Lesotho in an international friendly on Tuesday but on Thursday, Brave Warriors Team Assistant Manager Jakes Amaning revealed that Shalulile will be not available for the match.

“Peter will not be joining the team due to club commitment. The club is on the verge of winning promotion to the Premier Soccer League and he’s been key to their promotion project and they have requested us to leave him out. We have a good working relationship with Highland Park and given that we are playing a friendly in which we also want to expose more youngsters, we agreed to their request,” Amaning said.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti meanwhile, on Monday included 12 youth players for the international friendly match against Lesotho as they prepare for youth international qualifiers later this year.

“The under-20s will be playing Botswana end of March and we have decided as the Technical team of the national teams to include them for Lesotho for the much needed exposure. They are here to supplement the first 11. We need to improve these players and hence a lot of favorite names are on the list,” Mannetti said.

Except for Shalulile, all other players will be available and fighting for places for Tuesday international friendly match. The Namibia Football Association (NFA) confirms that tickets are selling on Computicket outlets for N$40 each.

The national under 20s, the Young Warriors are competing for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently Niger 2019 AFCON U/20 and will face neighbors Botswana at the first round with the first leg in Gaborone between 31 March, 16h00 with the second leg in Windhoek slated for 20-22 April.

Here are the 24 players to face Lesotho on Tuesday, 27 March, 20h00 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium:

Max Mbaeva (Golden Arrows, SA), Calvin Spiegel, Vitapi Ngaruka, Dynamo Fredericks, Natangwe Petrus (Black Africa), Vipua Tjimune, Panduleni Nekundi and Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars) Enzo Mungendje and Romeo Kasume and Itamunua Keimuine ( Tura Magic), Hubert Mingeri (Life Fighters), Lubeni Haukongo, Aprocius Petrus, Anthony Kham (Eleven Arrows), Brendon Kotungondo and Absalom Iimbondi and Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers), Donovan Kanjaa (Young African), Deon Hotto(Bloemfontein Celtic, SA), Denzil Haoseb (Jomo Cosmos, SA), Benson Shilongo (Alssiouty SC, Egypt), Riaan Hanamub (Orlando Pirates), and Kennedy Eib (Mighty Gunners).