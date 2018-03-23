Rwanda to host dialogue around governance and leadership in Africa in April

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation will hold its annual flagship event, the Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW), between 27 and 29 April 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Ibrahim Governance Weekend brings together a powerful coalition of organisations and individuals from Africa and around the world for an informed and frank dialogue around governance and leadership in Africa.

On 27 April, the annual Leadership Ceremony will focus this year on celebrating the 2017 Ibrahim Laureate, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia. President Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and Chair of the African Union, will also deliver a keynote speech on leadership.

The following day will be dedicated to the Ibrahim Forum, a high-level discussion on Public Service in 21st Century Africa.

Young representatives from all over the continent will be actively participating in these discussions after having debated the topic, a day before, in the Next Generation Forum, a closed session and a first of its kind in the IGWs.

Meanwhile, the IGW will conclude with a concert, open to the public, showcasing some of the best performers of the continent.

Caption: Dr. Mo Ibrahim