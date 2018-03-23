Financial Services firm provides seven students with bursaries

Seven students received bursaries from Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings to further their studies in the fields of Mining, Computer Sciences and Accounting and Finance.

The bursaries will cover the cost of tuition, textbooks, registration and examination fees and accommodation.

“About 178 bursary applications were received from across the country for the 2018 academic year. The selection process is always very tough as there are so many deserving students,” said Connie Pandeni, Chairperson of Nam-Mic.

“Congratulations to the students who received bursaries. You have proven that hard work brings special rewards and that efforts pays off. Consider yourself fortunate, do your best and succeed. By doing that you will not let your sponsors, your parents and yourselves down,” added Pandeni.

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings recognises that tertiary education is out of the reach of many Namibian students given the high cost thereof, said Walter Don, Chief Executive Officer at Nam-Mic.

“These bursaries supplements government’s efforts in making tertiary education accessible to deserving students, to be able to pursue their dreams and ultimately make a meaningful contribution to the growth and development of the economy of the country,” added Don.