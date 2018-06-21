Gold mining firm joins in the development of sports facilities in Otavi

The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust , recently welcomed B2Gold as a major partner in the development of sports facilities in the town of Otavi.

The gold miner made a contribution of N$500,000 towards the renovation of the sports facilities at Otavi, which include netball, volleyball and basketball courts.

The project would have been completed earlier this year but was delayed because the damage to the old courts were more severe than anticipated.

“When earthworks started, we found that the foundation was not worth repairing and Ohorongo took a decision to do a complete overhaul of the courts. In this, Ohorongo took up the responsibility to look for more funds from the business community within the Otjozondjupa region. We are grateful that B2Gold heeded this call,” said Ohorongo’s Managing Director, Hans-Wilhelm Schütte.

Through this investment, the partners will contribute towards healthy lifestyle activities that will benefit the Otavi community.

“B2Gold sees this as a way of giving back to the youth of the Otavi community and it’s an important partnership project between two leading companies in the area”, said Charles Loots, General Manager: Corporate, B2Gold Namibia.

The Mayor of Otavi, Her Worship Martha Shipanga, thanked B2Gold for committing the additional funds to the project and noted that the project is testament of action rather than only words. It is a true commitment to community upliftment.

Ohorongo Cement is the main sponsor of the project, with a total commitment of N$1.85 million while the total cost for the project is close to N$ 2.7 million.

“Sports is a unifier and has the potential to create a new industry of economic activity to the benefit of the town of Otavi which is also in support of our country’s national development policy objectives. That is why we did not hesitate to put in more funds to complete this project,” Schütte added.

Other sponsor partners of the project are Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust and Agra.

The announcement of the combined sponsorship towards the renovation of the sports facilities was made during the Otavi Investment Expo and Festival fundraising gala dinner at Otavi in April 2017.

Caption: Left to right: Ignasius /Awaseb (Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of B2Gold), Her Worship Martha Shipanga (the mayor of Otavi), Pesella Nunda (Acting CEO of Otavi Town Council), Rudolf Coetzee (OOCT)