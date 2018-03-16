Select Page

Gross Barmen increases fees to ensure the upkeep of the facilities

Mar 12, 2018

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) recently increased its day visitor entrance fee at Gross Barmen Resort to N$200 per person.

The price adjustment is for day visitors intending to make use of the braai facilities and mini pool at the campsites.

Additionally, if a day visitor would like to make use of the thermal pool and other facilities, an additional payment of N$ 100 per person will be required.

“The increase is necessary to ensure the upkeep of the facilities that are accessible to day visitors. At the same time, this will also preserve the facilities for future generations to come,” Francois Snyders, NWR Gross Barmen Resort Manager said.

