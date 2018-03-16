Rhino population still under threat- 8 rhino poaching cases recorded since January

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism this week said that eight rhino poaching incidences have been recorded since January this year.

The Environment and Tourism Ministry, Chief public Relations, Romeo Muyunda said that five of the rhinos were poached in Etosha National Park, while the other three were poached in private farms.

The recent poaching comes despite the establishment of an Anti- Poaching Unit last year to help curb poaching. By October last year, 27 rhinos were poached compared to 60 in 2016 and 95 in 2015.

The Minister last year in October said that more resources had been allocated to fight poaching, more government agencies, non-governmental organizations, private sector, international development partners, communities and the general public have come on board to support our efforts to stop poaching

Police last year by October had arrested 75 people with ties mainly to Asian criminal syndicates for wildlife crime related to illegal hunting and possession of either rhino horns or elephant tusks.