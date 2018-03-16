Diamond drilling commences at Joumbira Zinc Project

Australian Securities Exchange listed, Tanga Resources this week announced that diamond drilling has commenced at the Joumbira Zinc Project in the country.

Joumbira is an advanced, high grade zinc-lead project, located in the highly prospective and well endowedDamaran Belt in Namibia. Joumbira is located approximately 190km by sealed road from Windhoek and 400km from the port of Walvis Bay.

The Project has excellent infrastructure with the major service town Otjiwarongo located 50km to the north with existing grid power and the national railway line is in close proximity.

According to the company ,the diamond drilling programme is initially planned for four holes totalling approximately 600m, targetingshallow, high grade zinc-lead mineralisation. Core from the drilling programme will be cut prior to be being transported to the Intertek Laboratory at Tsumeb for sample preparation, and then sent to Australia for assay.

Meanwhile, due diligence on Joumbira continues and the Company looks forward to providing further updates shortly. Tanga recently acquired Coldstone Investments, which has a joint venture agreement with government-owned Epangelo Mining to earn 80%, potentially 90%, of the project in the Damaran belt.

Caption: Diamond drilling commencing at Joumbira.