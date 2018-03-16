Finding local investment opportunities to create wealth for all Namibians

Taking their cue from their relatively successful 2017 investment conference under the EOS Capital banner, Eljota Investment Managers this week conducted an investment summit to promote discussion of issues in both the broader economy, and the investment management trade, particularly as it relates to Return on Investment for pension funds.

Held in conjunction with Nedbank, Wednesday morning’s summit, attracted some 200 people, mostly from the investment management trade.

Eljota Invesment Managers was founded by Mr Johannes !Gawaxab who also runs EOS Capital, a private equity investment fund.

Addressing the summit !Gawaxab said “We are bringing a group of regional and local financial sector players together to debate investment insights with the view to protect and grow wealth and to take advantage of investment opportunities that are opening up in the local market.”

Chief Economist at Nedbank South Africa, Dennis Dykes opened the summit, giving an outlook of the global and South African economic environments. He said the world’s major economies have moved into a synchronised growth pattern prompting the International Monetary Fund to revise their global growth forecast to 3.9% for this year.

“For the moment things are looking comfortable in the global environment, the risks seem to be under control; however there is the threat of the possibility of interest rates increasing,” he said.

Dykes also touched on the economic situation in South Africa and stated that the Rand has bounced back as a result of the current political change, which should also help stop the downward spiral the economy has been facing over the last eight years.

Upcoming local economist, Rowland Brown presented an overview of the Namibian economic landscape. He explained that the Namibian economy saw significant growth from Independence until 2015 when it started to slow down. Brown attributed the slow own to a number of reasons including drought, the oil price collapse, export pressure in commodities such as uranium as well as the crash of the construction industry.

Other topics covered at the summit included looking at the best listed equity investment opportunities in Namibia and well as the common mistakes investors make. A popular topic was one on digital currencies such as Bitcoin, investing in cryptocurrencies and the factors driving them.

Panel discussions dealing with unlisted investment opportunities, investing in Namibian bonds and Treasury Bills as well as offshore banking offered insights on the best opportunities and how to mitigate risks.

Various summit delegates participated in the discussion to explore Namibian investment opportunities and to create wealth for Namibians.

Caption: Rowland Brown (left), the economist at Cirrus Capital, shared the stage with hotshot South African economist, Dennis Dykes of Nedbank at the Eljota Investment summit at the Namibia Institute for Public Administration and Management.